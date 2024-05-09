Armed police swoop on man with machete after being spotted with weapon by police drone

Armed police arrested a man who was spotted with a machete by a police drone used by a Police Community Support Officer (PCSO).

PSCO Chris Richardson was flying a police drone when he spotted a man riding a bike pulling a machete out from his clothing, and called into the control room for support.

He followed the man using the drone, and armed police were sent to the scene after he was seen entering a garden on Roworth Road in Middlesbrough, before going inside a property.

When officers arrived a 20-year-old man, from Middlesbrough, was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, and taken in for questioning. He has since been released on bail.

Sergeant Ben Docherty, from Cleveland Police’s Drone Unit, said:“The swift arrest was as a direct result of the drone being in operation.