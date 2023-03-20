Four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenager was stabbed to death at a house party in Yorkshire this weekend.

West Yorkshire Police were called to a property in Salisbury Grove in Armley, Leeds, in the early hours of Sunday morning (Mar 19). The force confirmed today (Mar 20) that an 18-year-old man, from Huddersfield, and three men, one aged 18 and two aged 19, all from Bradford, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The men remain in custody and detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries into the boy’s murder.

A cordon remains in place at the scene as forensic examination and specialist searches are carried out by police.

Police at the scene in Salisbury Grove Armley, where a 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed at a house party.