News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago UK wage stagnation costing British workers £11,000 per year
1 hour ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
1 hour ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users
2 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
3 hours ago UK faces another cold snap with possible snowfall at end of March
4 hours ago Boris Johnson to give evidence on Partygate this week

Armley house party murder: Four arrested on suspicion of murder after teenager stabbed to death at house party in Yorkshire

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenager was stabbed to death at a house party in Yorkshire this weekend.

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 20th Mar 2023, 11:25 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 11:26 GMT

West Yorkshire Police were called to a property in Salisbury Grove in Armley, Leeds, in the early hours of Sunday morning (Mar 19). The force confirmed today (Mar 20) that an 18-year-old man, from Huddersfield, and three men, one aged 18 and two aged 19, all from Bradford, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The men remain in custody and detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries into the boy’s murder.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A cordon remains in place at the scene as forensic examination and specialist searches are carried out by police.

Most Popular
Police at the scene in Salisbury Grove Armley, where a 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed at a house party.
Police at the scene in Salisbury Grove Armley, where a 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed at a house party.
Police at the scene in Salisbury Grove Armley, where a 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed at a house party.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101, quoting Operation Pedalbourne reference 13230154405. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.