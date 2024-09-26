Armley Leeds fire: Police believe blaze was started deliberately as investigation ongoing
At 8.31pm on Wednesday, police were called to a report of a smoke alarm activation at premises in Theaker Lane, Armley.
Officers attended and confirmed there was a building fire ongoing at the location.
No persons were found inside the building and no injuries were reported, police said.
Enquiries are ongoing with West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service into the blaze, which is believed to have been started deliberately according to the force.
The Yorkshire Post understands the derelict building is the Armley Conservative Club.
A reporter at the scene described crews using torchlight amid intense rain in the grounds of the club.
Fire engines, ambulance response units and police cars were parked surrounding the site, with the road currently blocked.
A specialist aerial appliance was also in use according to the fire service.
On Thursday morning, the fire service ‘closed’ the incident log but said CSI teams were due at the site.
Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The crime reference is 13240523766.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.