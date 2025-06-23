Arrest after 55-year-old man dies in Yorkshire hit-and-run

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 07:20 BST
A man has been arrested after a pedestrian died in a hit-and-run in Yorkshire over the weekend.

South Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses following the incident, which took place at 11.30pm on Bawtry Road in Cantley, Doncaster, near the junction with The Avenue.

A 55-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics after he was hit by a white Vauxhall Astra GTC.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of a collision and causing death by dangerous driving.

The victim’s family are being supported by specially trained police officers.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “The road was temporarily closed following the collision but has since been fully reopened.

Bawtry Road.placeholder image
Bawtry Road.

“We are now appealing for witnesses and anyone with information or relevant footage to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or submit dashcam footage here. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:South Yorkshire PoliceYorkshireParamedicsCantleyDoncasterPolice
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice