Arrest after 55-year-old man dies in Yorkshire hit-and-run

A man has been arrested after a pedestrian died in a hit-and-run in Yorkshire over the weekend.

South Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses following the incident, which took place at 11.30pm on Bawtry Road in Cantley, Doncaster, near the junction with The Avenue.

A 55-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics after he was hit by a white Vauxhall Astra GTC.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of a collision and causing death by dangerous driving.

The victim’s family are being supported by specially trained police officers.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “The road was temporarily closed following the collision but has since been fully reopened.

“We are now appealing for witnesses and anyone with information or relevant footage to get in touch with us.”