Arrest after man killed in crash in Bradford on Friday night

By Ruby Kitchen

Published 3rd May 2025, 15:24 BST
A man has been arrested after a crash which killed a man in Bradford on Friday night.

Police were called at 7.21pm after a car hit a wall on Brighouse and Denholme Road. The driver of the Volkswagen Polo, a man aged 26, died at the scene.

Officers with West Yorkshire Police say they believe a second car was involved and the driver of a black Ford Fiesta has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. The 54-year-old man remained in police custody today (Saturday) as investigations continue.

The Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) is now appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

"Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash cam footage," a spokesperson said.

