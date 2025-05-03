Arrest after man killed in crash in Bradford on Friday night

A man has been arrested after a crash which killed a man in Bradford on Friday night.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called at 7.21pm after a car hit a wall on Brighouse and Denholme Road. The driver of the Volkswagen Polo, a man aged 26, died at the scene.

Officers with West Yorkshire Police say they believe a second car was involved and the driver of a black Ford Fiesta has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. The 54-year-old man remained in police custody today (Saturday) as investigations continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) is now appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.