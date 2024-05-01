Last week Councillor Ammar Anwar, who serves as an independent for Dewsbury West on Kirklees Council, said he got the ‘threatening’ call while campaigning and returned home later that same day to find someone “waiting” outside of his home. Upon entering his house, where his family was present, the councillor said he immediately called 999.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Kirklees Police were contacted on Friday afternoon (April 26) by a man who reported being the victim of threatening calls and behaviour in the Dewsbury area.

“Following enquiries police arrested a Dewsbury man on suspicion of public order offences. He was bailed with conditions pending ongoing enquiries.”

After the incident, Councillor Anwar described it as “the most disheartening event” in his political career of over 20 years.

He wrote on social media: “In the United Kingdom, we cherish freedom of speech and the right to participate in local and national politics, values that must always be safeguarded. Personally, I harbour no ill will towards anyone; my political stance involves challenging the status quo and opposing those who seek to undermine our democratic rights through intimidating tactics.