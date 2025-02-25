A woman in her 80s has died after she was hit by a car in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police were called to Harrogate Road in Alwoodley at around 12.30pm on Monday (Feb 24).

Emergency services attended and found an 81-year-old woman with serious injuries after she had been struck by a blue Skoda Rapid between the junctions of Belvedere Road and Belvedere Avenue.

She was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “The car had been travelling away from Wigton Lane/Alwoodley Lane junction towards the A6120.

“Following enquiries at the scene the driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released on bail for enquiries to continue.

“Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) would like to speak to any witnesses, or anyone who has any dashcam or CCTV footage of the collision or the car in the time leading up to it.”