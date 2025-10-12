Arrested made in Essex on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after man died in Bradford crash

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in Essex on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal crash in Bradford.

At around 11:56pm on September 27, police responded to reports of a man in cardiac arrest, in Bradford.

Police confirmed the 68-year-old man died from his injuries at the scene.

It was then established the 68-year-old pedestrian had been hit by a Honda Jazz car on Little Horton Lane.

The man was later confirmed to be Darrell Dalton, from Bradford.

Darrell Dalton, 68, died following the crash on Little Horton Lane in Bradford on Saturday evening (September 27).placeholder image
Darrell Dalton, 68, died following the crash on Little Horton Lane in Bradford on Saturday evening (September 27). | West Yorkshire Police

A 28-year-old man, of no fixed address, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, taking a vehicle without consent, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, failing to stop at a scene of a collision, driving without insurance and failing to report a collision.

A 20-year-old, from Bradford, was also interviewed and released on bail.

Police launched an investigation and continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are continuing to appeal for any witnesses or CCTV/dashcam footage of two vehicles believed to have been racing around Canterbury and Little Horton in the moments before the collision.

“Anyone with information can contact the team via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or 101, quoting 13250556455.”

