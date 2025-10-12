A 26-year-old man has been arrested in Essex on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal crash in Bradford.

At around 11:56pm on September 27, police responded to reports of a man in cardiac arrest, in Bradford.

Police confirmed the 68-year-old man died from his injuries at the scene.

It was then established the 68-year-old pedestrian had been hit by a Honda Jazz car on Little Horton Lane.

The man was later confirmed to be Darrell Dalton, from Bradford.

A 28-year-old man, of no fixed address, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, taking a vehicle without consent, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, failing to stop at a scene of a collision, driving without insurance and failing to report a collision.

A 20-year-old, from Bradford, was also interviewed and released on bail.

Police launched an investigation and continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are continuing to appeal for any witnesses or CCTV/dashcam footage of two vehicles believed to have been racing around Canterbury and Little Horton in the moments before the collision.