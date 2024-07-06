Thompson Road at Broomhall in Sheffield.

Two men have been arrested today (Saturday) following a brawl in South Yorkshire which ended up with two men being taken to hospital.

South Yorkshire Police say the injuries are consistent with stabbing but not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

The force has arrested a 54-year-old man and an 18-year-old man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and both were in police custody this afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesperson added that enquiries are ongoing and there is an appeal for anyone who was in the area at the time with information, CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

Calls had been made to police just after 9pm last night (Friday) with reports of fighting at Thompson Road in the Broomhall area of Sheffield and that a group of people were seen fighting outside a property. Two men were taken to hospital and suffered injuries consistent with stabbing.