Arrests made in connection with Sheffield stabbing incident
South Yorkshire Police say the injuries are consistent with stabbing but not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.
The force has arrested a 54-year-old man and an 18-year-old man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and both were in police custody this afternoon.
A police spokesperson added that enquiries are ongoing and there is an appeal for anyone who was in the area at the time with information, CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.
Calls had been made to police just after 9pm last night (Friday) with reports of fighting at Thompson Road in the Broomhall area of Sheffield and that a group of people were seen fighting outside a property. Two men were taken to hospital and suffered injuries consistent with stabbing.
Witnesses should contact police by calling 101, quote incident number 1008 of 5 July 2024 or viawww.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crim