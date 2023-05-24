Three arrests were made in simultaneous dawn raids in Bradford and Worcester in connection to an alleged £1m benefits fraud.

A Department for Works and Pensions investigation has linked a suspected organised crime group with 1,000 bogus benefits claims - potentially defrauding more than £900,000 from the taxpayer.

Last Wednesday West Mercia Police and West Yorkshire Police searched addresses in the cities and seized evidence before questioning the suspects. The evidence will be analysed in the coming weeks, alongside footage from interviews with the suspects.

More than 1,000 claims for Universal Credit (UC) are believed to have been fraudulently submitted by the group over a two-year period, resulting in advance payments worth more than £900,000 being allegedly paid to the suspects. Work and pensions secretary Mel Stride, who attended the raid in Bradford, said cracking down on fraud was a “key priority” and he believed the department was “turning the tide”.