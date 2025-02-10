Two arrests after telehandler used in ram raid at Yorkshire village shop

Police have arrested two people in connection with a ram raid at a shop in a Yorkshire village.

Police were called to the Co-op on Main Street in Addingham shortly before 2am on Friday, January 7.

West Yorkshire Police said witnesses reported seeing three vehicles near to the shop at the same time.

There is believed to have been a black car and a white van at the scene, while a telehandler had rammed into the front of the shop. The cash machine was stolen.

The force said it arrested a 36-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man in connection with the incident. They have both been bailed pending further enquirires.

Police said officers are continuing to investigate the incident, and local neighbourhood patrols are being increased to provide reassurance to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 13250072299.