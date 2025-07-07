Arsonist who set fire to a flat he broke into jailed for nine years
Shaun Robinson, 52, admitted carrying out the March 27 attack at the flat which adjoined other properties - including one which housed a young family.
The 52-year-old, from Dewsbury but of no fixed address, had targeted the address in Thornhill Lees during the evening .
After breaking in, he set a blaze going in the living room, causing substantial damage.
Emergency services were summoned by members of the public, with firefighters able to contain the flames to the front room of the property.
Robinson was quickly identified as a suspect and arrested a few hours after the offence.
He was charged with an offence of arson with intent on March 28 and put before Leeds Magistrates the next day.
Robinson was jailed for nine years at Leeds Crown Court on June 30.
PC Bolton of Kirklees Police, who led enquiries in the case, said: “Robinson committed a disturbing and dangerous act which could have turn out much differently for those involved.
“The flat Robinson attacked was adjoined with three other properties, one of which a young child was residing in. Had the blaze got out of control, there would have been a serious risk to life.”
Detective Inspector Paul Greatorex of Kirklees Police, added: “We welcome Robinson’s guilty plea, which spared the victim the ordeal of a trial, but the reality was that the evidence against him in the case was extremely strong.
“We hope this sentence brings the victim and the wider public some measure of justice, reassurance, and a feeling of safety.”