Arsonist who set fire to a flat he broke into jailed for nine years

An arsonist who broke into and caused a serious fire in a residential flat in West Yorkshire has been jailed.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaun Robinson, 52, admitted carrying out the March 27 attack at the flat which adjoined other properties - including one which housed a young family.

The 52-year-old, from Dewsbury but of no fixed address, had targeted the address in Thornhill Lees during the evening .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After breaking in, he set a blaze going in the living room, causing substantial damage.

Kirklees District Police has welcomed the sentencing of Shaun Robinson (52) from Dewsbury who was jailed for nine years at Leeds Crown Court on June 30.

Emergency services were summoned by members of the public, with firefighters able to contain the flames to the front room of the property.

Robinson was quickly identified as a suspect and arrested a few hours after the offence.

He was charged with an offence of arson with intent on March 28 and put before Leeds Magistrates the next day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robinson was jailed for nine years at Leeds Crown Court on June 30.

PC Bolton of Kirklees Police, who led enquiries in the case, said: “Robinson committed a disturbing and dangerous act which could have turn out much differently for those involved.

“The flat Robinson attacked was adjoined with three other properties, one of which a young child was residing in. Had the blaze got out of control, there would have been a serious risk to life.”

Detective Inspector Paul Greatorex of Kirklees Police, added: “We welcome Robinson’s guilty plea, which spared the victim the ordeal of a trial, but the reality was that the evidence against him in the case was extremely strong.