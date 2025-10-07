An arsonist who deliberately set fire to her ex-partner’s home has been jailed.

Stacey Hinks, of no fixed address, intentionally started the fire at the house on Springfield Grove, Boroughbridge during the evening of May 15, 2025 before calling her ex-partner to tell him his home was on fire.

Initially not believing Hinks had carried out the attack, the victim only realised what had happened when he began receiving calls from concerned friends and family members later that evening checking on his welfare.

His home was destroyed in the blaze and he lost everything he owned, including irreplaceable sentimental items, and was left with only the clothes he had on that night, York Crown Court heard. The neighbouring properties on either side also sustained devastating damage.

The two residents who lived in those homes also lost most of their belongings and had to be temporarily rehoused – including a 90-year-old woman left traumatised by the attack. Doorbell camera footage captured the bravery of neighbours who rushed to alert those they believed were inside. They managed to warn one resident who was able to escape to safety.

Thankfully, it was later confirmed that the other two residents were not at home at the time.

In his victim impact statement, Hinks’ ex-partner said: “I lost everything, a lot of it can’t be replaced. I had lots of sentimental items in my home that are gone now.”

He continued: “I literally had the clothes on my back, everything was destroyed. All my furniture and belongings were lost that night.

He also described how he has “struggled every day since”, all due to stress caused by the fire.

His now 90-year-old neighbour, who also lost her home and sentimental items including ones from her late husband directed some of her victim impact statement directly towards Hinks: “You will never understand the harm that you have done to me. Mentally, physically, financially and emotionally. I hope that you can sleep on a night because I certainly can’t. I will think about this for the rest of my life.

She described how she was forced to leave the bungalow she had moved into with her husband 27-years previously, moving in with family members in a different town, away from friends and family, and how Hinks has taken away her independence because of what she did.

“I have to rely on other people for everything now,” she added.

Another neighbour, who had lived in her home since 2009, recalled watching the fire unfold on her security cameras and how she witnessed on the footage the desperate attempts of her neighbours to ensure her safety.

“Since you burnt my bungalow down, I have lost everything that I own. I have lost mementos to my late husband and son; all of my memories and belongings are gone", she said.

Despite answering no comment in interviews, Hinks, who was arrested two days after the fire, was subsequently charged with arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.

She pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a total of four years and ten months’ imprisonment when she appeared before York Crown Court.

Speaking following sentencing, Detective Constable Karen Everitt of North Yorkshire Police, who led on the investigation said: “Hinks devastated the lives of three innocent people. Her ex-partner and his neighbours lost everything, their homes, their belongings, and precious memories. The emotional toll has been immense.

“Thanks to the quick and brave actions of nearby residents, an elderly woman was safely evacuated, and the two other residents were confirmed not to be home at the time. Had things been different, the consequences could have been far more tragic.