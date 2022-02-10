Arsonist who set fire to two lorries in Beverley while driver slept inside is jailed

One of the drivers was sleeping inside his cab on Swinemoor Lane when Jacob Cooper, from Keldgate, started the fire and had to flee for his life.

He was sentenced at Hull Crown Court today.

Cooper was easily identified from CCTV images taken in the area and arrested soon after.

Both lorries were destroyed in the fire

Detective Inspector Andrew Robinson from Humberside Police said: “Cases of this nature are extremely rare in the East Riding. But with the help from local residents and businesses who had CCTV images, it wasn’t long before Jacob Cooper was identified as our key suspect.

“I am very pleased with the length of sentence handed down to Mr Cooper and hope this time in jail gives him the opportunity to consider his actions and his lifestyle which led to this extremely dangerous and disruptive incident.

“The two vehicles which were set alight were completely destroyed. It is only a matter of good luck that no one was seriously hurt.

One of the sleeping drivers had to flee for his life

“I want to thank the community and the victims in this case for their help with our investigation and hope that they will feel a sense of justice at the jail term given to Jacob Cooper.”