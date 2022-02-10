Yorkshire man, 31, detained indefinitely after being found guilty of killing his mother in her own home

Renars Geslers, 31, was sentenced to a hospital order together with a restriction order - meaning he cannot be released until the Ministry of Justice sanctions it - after victim Agita Geslere, 61, was killed at her home on Brierfield Close on May 25.

At about 12.34am that day, police received a call from a neighbour reporting a disturbance at the address.

A family member who was in the flat described hearing Agita screaming from within her bedroom and upon leaving their room saw Renars carrying out a sustained attack on his mother.

Renars Geslers killed his own mother

When they tried to help Agita, Renars pushed them away and shut the door on them. Renars then fled the property, where the family member heard him shouting at neighbours to “call the police”.

Despite the best efforts of the first officers at the scene as well as ambulance crews, Anita was pronounced dead at Barnsley Hospital soon after.

Officers attended Renars Geslers’ home address on Hoyle Mill Road, where they found him washing numerous items of clothing in his washing machine. He was arrested at his home.

Renars Geslers was initially charged with Agita’s murder, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter through diminished responsibility and was sentenced to the hospital order for treatment.

Detective Inspector Adam Watkinson of South Yorkshire Police’s Major Crime Unit said: “This was a harrowing and violent incident which would have brought shock to the community around Brierfield Close.