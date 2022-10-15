Arsonist who went on crime spree setting fires jailed for more than seven years

Luke Patchett’s June spree saw him set fire to two cars in Bradford, as well as another fire outside a family home. Patchett, of Bolton Hall Road in Shipley, was jailed for seven-and-a-half years at Bradford Crown Court. He will also have an extended seven-year licence period when he is freed.

The 33-year-old set fire to a car on Knowles Street before then starting a fire outside a house in Clapham Street. A Peugeot was next on his hit list, which was parked outside a family’s home. The blaze spread to the property and the terrified couple were trapped upstairs and had to be rescued by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

He admitted arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered, two offences of arson, two burglaries, an attempted burglary, two offences of criminal damage, and theft.

Bradford Crown Court

Advertisement Hide Ad

WYFRS area manager Scott Donegan said: “We welcome this sentencing for the various offences committed by Patchett, who had total disregard for the risk to human life. His reckless actions have profoundly affected a family, both emotionally and financially. They were made homeless as a result of Patchett’s crime spree and are now starting to rebuild their lives.

“The mother who was trapped said in court that the only hope she had was that the fire crew would get to them soon and get them out. Our teams reacted quickly to this incident and thankfully no lives were lost. We are continuing to work with groups and organisations in this area to educate local people on the dangers of fire, and how important it is to follow our guidance at all times.”