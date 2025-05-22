Ashton Kitchen-White: Man charged with death by dangerous driving as third suspect arrested
A man is due to appear in court today charged over the fail-to-stop collision in Leeds in which 19-year-old Ashton Kitchen-White was killed.
Regan Kemp, 26, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving in relation to the collision on Ring Road Beeston Park, Middleton, on Friday, May 16.
Kemp, of Lafrowda Close, St Just, Penzance, is remanded to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today.
Macauley Martin, 26, from Livingston, West Lothian, who was the subject of a public appeal, has been arrested overnight in connection with the incident and remains in custody, as does Liam Miller, 24, from Polbeth, West Lothian.