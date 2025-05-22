Ashton Kitchen-White: Man charged with death by dangerous driving as third suspect arrested

A man is due to appear in court today charged over the fail-to-stop collision in Leeds in which 19-year-old Ashton Kitchen-White was killed.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regan Kemp, 26, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving in relation to the collision on Ring Road Beeston Park, Middleton, on Friday, May 16.

Kemp, of Lafrowda Close, St Just, Penzance, is remanded to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad