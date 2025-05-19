The family of a teenager who was hit by a car while crossing the road have called him “one in a million” in a touching tribute.

Ashton Kitchen-White, 19, was crossing Middleton Ring Road near to the Leeds Urban Bike Park on Friday May 16 when he was hit.

The car made off from the scene, leaving him with very significant injuries.

Emergency services attended but, despite treatment, Ashton passed away at the roadside.

"Ashton Kitchen-White was indeed one in a million. Loved by all his family and friends alike and adored by his brother and two sisters."

“At 19 he was about to embark on his journey to become a doctor at Leeds University", the statement continued.

"He loved going to the gym and combat sports.

“We cannot express the sheer devastation we all feel. Although his life was cruelly taken from us he will always be remembered for the absolutely beautiful soul that he was.

“The family would like to thank everyone for their support and outpouring of love and ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time"

Two teenagers who were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving have since been released on bail.

The Major Collision and Enquiry Team (MCET) continue to investigate and are asking anyone who saw the collision or has relevant dashcam or phone footage to please contact them.

You can do this online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting log 2115 of 16 May.