Ashton Kitchen-White: Two men arrested after handing themselves in following appeal

By Daniel Sheridan

Reporter

Published 21st May 2025, 09:09 BST
Two men have been arrested over a hit -and-run in Leeds in which 19-year-old Ashton Kitchen-White was killed.

Regan Kemp, 26, from St Just, Penzance, and Liam Miller, 24, from Polbeth, West Lothian, were arrested overnight after handing themselves in to police in their respective areas following a public appeal for information.

West Yorkshire Police launched an appeal to find them on Tuesday May 20.

Both have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving in relation to the collision in Ring Road Beeston Park, Middleton, on Friday, May 16, and are being returned to West Yorkshire to be interviewed.

Regan Kemp, aged 26, from St Just, Penzance, and Liam Miller, aged 24, from Polbeth, West Lothian, were arrested overnight after handing themselves in to police in their respective areas following a public appeal for information.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team are continuing to appeal for information to help them trace 26-year-old Macauley Martin, from Livingston, West Lothian, who remains wanted on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving in relation to the incident.

Anyone with information in relation to Martin’s whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Pintford or crime reference 13250275852 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111 or online via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

