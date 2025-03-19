A councillor representing Aston and Todwick has called on Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council to use legal measures to crack down on race meet ups, which have seen drivers racing at speeds of more than 100mph on a dual carriageway by the villages.

Councillor Joshua Bacon told the Local Democracy Reporting Service, that residents living near the A57 have reported regular illegal racing, noise disturbances, and intimidation.

Coun Bacon has called for Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council to implement a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO), to address the issue.

A PSPO would allow the council to restrict certain activities by blocking off areas where racing is common, imposing curfews or banning vehicles from specific roads or areas at certain times.

A57 Todwick

Rotherham council’s head of community safety says the authority is considering a number of options to tackle the issue, and a PSPO would have to meet legal criteria.

Coun Bacon thanked South Yorkshire Police for launching an operation to crack down on racing – but called for more to be done.

“The residents of Aston and Todwick have suffered with this criminality for a long time now, and the council need to speed up reviewing the various measures it has at its disposal,” said Coun Bacon.

“A PSPO will be a great additional tool for the police and council to combat this issue which is far more than just racing.

“There are witness accounts of drug paraphernalia at these race meetups, an overwhelming smell of cannabis, anti-social driving, intimidatory gatherings, littering, loud noise, and a general disregard for residents. These groups block off entire junctions and even the dual carriageway to race, at speeds of more than 100mph.

“On one occasion, over 30 vehicles had blocked off the A57 and Goosecarr Lane junction. That day various witnesses have described seeing a large group of people, some dumping their rubbish onto the grass verge, others urinating in the hedge. Young children were even brought to these events whilst high performance cars were racing at ridiculous speeds and anti-social behaviour took place.

“The noises these vehicles make can be heard across great distances, right into the heart of Todwick and they signify lawlessness even to those who can’t see it, which is unsettling for residents. These are organised events, evident by the numbers involved.

“Residents on occasion have been unable to get back to their homes. Blocked by the lawlessness. Those that have got on to the dual carriageway during the racing describe being overtaken by racers at over double the speed limit of 50mph which presents a risk to life.

“We must go further, the other anti-social behaviour issues also need to be tacked on to penalties for these racers. We must give the authorities any additional powers they need to crack down hard on these thugs that are causing misery and fear to the residents I represent in Aston & Todwick.”

Sam Barstow, Rotherham Council’s assistant director for community safety and street scene, said: “We are committed to keeping people safe from harm across the borough.

“The council and South Yorkshire Police have engaged with residents and Jake Richards, Rother Valley MP regarding concerns around nuisance vehicles using the A57 road. The designation of a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) under provisions of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, is dependent upon meeting legal criteria.