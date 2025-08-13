A thug who tried to cover up his brutal attack on a victim has been jailed for more than 13 years after forensic investigations uncovered the truth behind the horrific crime.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Blackwood met a man on City Road in Sheffield on February 8 2024 and invited him back to his flat, before brutally attacking his victim with a metal pole.

His victim was left with a life-threatening brain injury which he had to have an operation for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neighbours phoned police, who attended the scene and arrested 46-year-old Blackwood. He told officers the man’s injuries were self-inflicted and that he had hit his head on a sideboard.

He had cleaned up the scene of the crime and changed his clothes before being arrested, but witness statements and forensic analysis helped uncover the truth.

It was revealed the victim must have been struck repeatedly, and most likely with a weapon.

Blackwood, of Scotia Drive, Sheffield, was jailed for 13-and-a-half years at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday (Aug 12) after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Kevin Sibley, who was the officer in charge of the case for South Yorkshire Police, said: "This forensic evidence was crucial and completely went against Blackwood's false version of events.

46-year-old Anthony Blackwood attempted to cover up the violent assault, but police say he was “caught out after forensics revealed the true barbaric nature of his crime” | SYP/Adobe

"We also sought expert medical evidence from a forensic pathologist who affirmed that a blunt heavy weapon was used, with the victim suffering a complex depressed skull fracture and bleeding on the surface of the brain.

"He also suffered a stab wound to the abdomen, and really is fortunate to be alive, such was the brutality of this attack by Blackwood.

"We're very grateful for a witness at the scene who bravely intervened to try and stop Blackwood from attacking the victim further and I am pleased a significant custodial sentence has now been given to him.