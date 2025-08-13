Attacker who beat victim with a metal pole told police he hit his head on a sideboard
Anthony Blackwood met a man on City Road in Sheffield on February 8 2024 and invited him back to his flat, before brutally attacking his victim with a metal pole.
His victim was left with a life-threatening brain injury which he had to have an operation for.
Neighbours phoned police, who attended the scene and arrested 46-year-old Blackwood. He told officers the man’s injuries were self-inflicted and that he had hit his head on a sideboard.
He had cleaned up the scene of the crime and changed his clothes before being arrested, but witness statements and forensic analysis helped uncover the truth.
It was revealed the victim must have been struck repeatedly, and most likely with a weapon.
Blackwood, of Scotia Drive, Sheffield, was jailed for 13-and-a-half years at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday (Aug 12) after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent.
Detective Constable Kevin Sibley, who was the officer in charge of the case for South Yorkshire Police, said: "This forensic evidence was crucial and completely went against Blackwood's false version of events.
"We also sought expert medical evidence from a forensic pathologist who affirmed that a blunt heavy weapon was used, with the victim suffering a complex depressed skull fracture and bleeding on the surface of the brain.
"He also suffered a stab wound to the abdomen, and really is fortunate to be alive, such was the brutality of this attack by Blackwood.
"We're very grateful for a witness at the scene who bravely intervened to try and stop Blackwood from attacking the victim further and I am pleased a significant custodial sentence has now been given to him.
"Violence of this kind has no place in our communities and we will take swift action against individuals like Blackwood in order to keep members of the public safe."