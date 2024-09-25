Attempted baby abduction 'out of mother's arms' on train sparks major investigation

Detectives investigating an attempted baby abduction on a train have released a CCTV image of a man they believe can help with their inquiries.

British Transport Police (BTP) said a man grabbed a baby girl out of her mother’s arms and “took off down the carriage with her” as the train approached Worksop station, Nottinghamshire.

The force said “a relative managed to grab the baby back”.

The incident happened at around 7.30pm on August 17 as the woman was preparing to leave the train with her baby.

The man, described by BTP as “a stranger”, left the train at Barnsley.