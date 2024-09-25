Attempted baby abduction 'out of mother's arms' on train sparks major investigation

By Neil Lancefield, PA
Published 25th Sep 2024, 13:32 BST
Detectives investigating an attempted baby abduction on a train have released a CCTV image of a man they believe can help with their inquiries.

British Transport Police (BTP) said a man grabbed a baby girl out of her mother’s arms and “took off down the carriage with her” as the train approached Worksop station, Nottinghamshire.

The force said “a relative managed to grab the baby back”.

The incident happened at around 7.30pm on August 17 as the woman was preparing to leave the train with her baby.

Undated handout CCTV video grab issued by British Transport Police of an image of a man after a stranger grabbed a baby out of its mother's arms on a train. The force said "a relative managed to grab the baby back". The incident happened at around 7.30pm on August 17 as the woman was preparing to leave the train with her baby at Worksop, Nottinghamshire. BTP/PA WireUndated handout CCTV video grab issued by British Transport Police of an image of a man after a stranger grabbed a baby out of its mother's arms on a train. The force said "a relative managed to grab the baby back". The incident happened at around 7.30pm on August 17 as the woman was preparing to leave the train with her baby at Worksop, Nottinghamshire. BTP/PA Wire
The man, described by BTP as “a stranger”, left the train at Barnsley.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference number 228 of August 18.