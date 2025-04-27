Attempted murder arrest as man critically injured in petrol station attack

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in an incident at a petrol station in Huddersfield

Officers from West Yorkshire Police were called at about 1.27pm on April 26 to a report of a serious assault at the Pennine Service Station on Bradley Road.

Kirklees District CID would like to speak with anyone who saw or has information about an incident at a petrol station.

A man was located with life threatening injuries.

He was transferred to the LGI where he remains in a critical condition, police said.

A 32 year old male was located at the scene and he was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A scene is currently in place with an enhanced police presence within the area, police confirmed.

Kirklees CID are currently investigating the incident and would like any witnesses to contact WYP on 101 referencing police log reference 763.