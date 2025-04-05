An Audi driver who dived out of the car while it was still moving during a high-speed police chase has been jailed.

Rhys Clarke ignored requests by police officers to pull over when they put on their sirens while in front of the Audi and a high-speed chase through the streets of Doncaster ensued.

The 23-year-old hit speeds of 60mph in a 20mph zone during the pursuit, and also turned a blind 90-degree corner at 40mph with no hesitation or considering for oncoming traffic in the Rossington area.

As police closed down on him, Clarke jumped out of the car while it was still moving and tried to run away, but he was quickly arrested.

Clarke, of Wright Wilson Street in Retford, was jailed for two years and 10 months at Sheffield Crown Court on March 27 after admitting dangerous driving, using a vehicle without insurance, driving while disqualified and possession with intent to supply cocaine.

South Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Inspector Matt Collings said: "Those involved in criminality will risk their lives to evade police, and our officers are highly skilled and experienced to bring them to a halt and ensure the safety of our communities.

"Research tells us that those who drive with no insurance are more likely to take risks. On average we seize nine uninsured cars from the roads of South Yorkshire a day. Some people see driving uninsured as a victimless crime, but everyone feels the consequences.

Rhys Clarke | SYP

“Uninsured drivers are more likely to cause death on our roads, which ripples through our communities. Please do your part and help us create safer roads.”

PC Tom Palmer, who was the officer in charge of the case against Clarke, added: "Clarke's driving was absolutely reckless, and he is fortunate that no one was harmed as a result of his dangerous driving.

"Officers carefully pursued Clarke after he ignored our requests to stop and used their experience and skill to follow him until he decamped from his vehicle and they were able to arrest him.