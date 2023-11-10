A driver who chased a terrified group of people – including a small child – through Skipton and tried to ram their car off the road after they challenged him over his speed has been jailed.

In the bizarre and terrifying incident in the summer of 2022, one woman had to hide near the Leeds and Liverpool Canal and another couple had to flee to the safety of Skipton police station after Jonaid ul Hassan threatened them when they asked him to slow down

Ul Hassan, 25, of Brougham Street in Skipton, has now been jailed for 20 months at Bradford Crown Court after pleading guilty to dangerous driving, criminal damage, possessing an offensive weapon and affray. He has been banned from driving for 30 months.

He was driving a hired Audi through the town centre when he got into an altercation with five pedestrians, who had a five-year-old child with them.

Two of the adults and the child were driven away from the scene by a passing driver who stopped to check on them. but Ul Hassan then pursued the other couple.

He threatened the man and woman, who decided to split up and hide. The man was also rescued by a member of the public in a car, and the woman ended up near the canal.

Their friends then returned and managed to pick the woman up, but as they drove away Ul Hassan chased them in the Audi, ramming the vehicle. At this point, several witnesses had called police about the incident.

He caused £4,956 of damage to the victims’ car and the attack only ended when they were directed to the police station by a 999 call handler.

Ul Hassan was later arrested by West Yorkshire Police after the Audi was stopped between Skipton and Keighley. He was found in possession of a baseball bat.