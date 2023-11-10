Audi driver who chased terrified family through Yorkshire market town and tried to ram them off the road after they asked him to slow down is jailed
In the bizarre and terrifying incident in the summer of 2022, one woman had to hide near the Leeds and Liverpool Canal and another couple had to flee to the safety of Skipton police station after Jonaid ul Hassan threatened them when they asked him to slow down
Ul Hassan, 25, of Brougham Street in Skipton, has now been jailed for 20 months at Bradford Crown Court after pleading guilty to dangerous driving, criminal damage, possessing an offensive weapon and affray. He has been banned from driving for 30 months.
He was driving a hired Audi through the town centre when he got into an altercation with five pedestrians, who had a five-year-old child with them.
Two of the adults and the child were driven away from the scene by a passing driver who stopped to check on them. but Ul Hassan then pursued the other couple.
He threatened the man and woman, who decided to split up and hide. The man was also rescued by a member of the public in a car, and the woman ended up near the canal.
Their friends then returned and managed to pick the woman up, but as they drove away Ul Hassan chased them in the Audi, ramming the vehicle. At this point, several witnesses had called police about the incident.
He caused £4,956 of damage to the victims’ car and the attack only ended when they were directed to the police station by a 999 call handler.
Ul Hassan was later arrested by West Yorkshire Police after the Audi was stopped between Skipton and Keighley. He was found in possession of a baseball bat.
Inspector Julie Earnshaw of North Yorkshire Police said: “Ul Hassan not only put his victims in absolute fear for their life, but showed total disregard for the safety of all members of the public as he chased the victims through Skipton. His actions could have been catastrophic. I’m glad that justice has caught up with him, he now has ample time in prison to reflect on what he did that night.”