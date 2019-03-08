Axe-wielding robbers 'rounded up' staff in ambush at Yorkshire pub with baby inside in terrifying raid

Masked robbers armed with an axe ambushed staff at a pub in Yorkshire before rounding them up and demanding access to to the safe.

Three men, armed with an axe, a hammer and a knife confronted two staff members at the rear door as they were emptying bottle bins at 1.45am on Monday morning.

The Skyrack pub in Headingley

The terrifying incident occurred while staff members, including Carly Pedersen and her baby, were in the pub at the time.

The men gathered together the six staff before gaining access to the office at the St Michael’s Road pub and stealing cash from the safe.

They escaped in what was thought to be a grey BMW 1 Series hatchback.

Posting on Facebook, relative Chris Fletcher said staff were ‘petrified’.

He added: “My family have had the Skyrack over 20 years. If anyone has seen anything or any suspicious guys hanging around at that time or earlier this morning, get in contact, it would be much appreciated.”

When contacted, Carly directed the Yorkshire Post to pub chain Green King, but confirmed that everyone was OK.

It comes just weeks after the Myrtle Tavern in Meanwood was targeted by armed raiders wielding sledgehammers. Four me smashed through the door before stealing a safe and till drawers.

Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: “These men were each armed with weapons and the members of staff involved will have understandably feared for their safety during this incident.

"We are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify the suspects and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anything suspicious in the vicinity of the pub at any point around the time it happened.

“The men left the scene in a car that was waiting outside in St Michael’s Lane. It was possibly a grey BMW 1 Series hatchback that was bearing false registration plates. It drove away along St Michael’s Lane towards Cardigan Road.”

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13190114761 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A spokeswoman for the Skyrack said: “We can confirm that there was an armed robbery at the Skyrack in the early hours of Monday morning.

“Thankfully, the pub was closed at the time and there were no injuries to our team.

“We are working closely with the police on their investigations and the pub remains open and trading as usual.”