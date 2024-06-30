B1224 Wetherby Road crash: Man killed and others injured after crash involving Tesla car and double decker bus in York
A white Tesla Model 3 car and a blue and white double decker bus collided at the B1224 Wetherby Road, close to the junction with the A1237, at around 9.20am on Saturday, June 29.
A passenger in the Tesla, a 31-year-old man from the Newcastle area, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Tesla, a 32-year-old man from the Teesside area, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Three other passengers in the Tesla and the driver of the bus were treated at hospital for minor injuries.
The B1224 road closure remained in place until 5.25pm.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage and from anyone who recalls seeing either the white Tesla car or the blue and white double decker bus in the lead up to the incident.
If you can help, email [email protected] and [email protected] quoting reference number 12240115125.