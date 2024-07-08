B1229: Motorcyclist dies after crash with Ford Ranger on popular Yorkshire coastal route as police launch investigation
A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Bridlington, Yorkshire.
It happened on the B1229, Speeton Gate, between the junctions of Buckton Gate and New Road on Sunday, July 7.
Humberside Police report that at around 7.15pm that a red Triumph motorcycle was travelling along the B1229, towards Speeton, when it is believed to have crashed with a silver Ford Ranger.
The rider of the motorbike, a 42-year-old man, died at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting log 420 of 7 July.