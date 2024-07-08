A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Bridlington, Yorkshire.

It happened on the B1229, Speeton Gate, between the junctions of Buckton Gate and New Road on Sunday, July 7.

Humberside Police report that at around 7.15pm that a red Triumph motorcycle was travelling along the B1229, towards Speeton, when it is believed to have crashed with a silver Ford Ranger.

The rider of the motorbike, a 42-year-old man, died at the scene.