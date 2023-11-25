B1253 crash: Woman dead and man arrested after crash on Friday afternoon

Officers are appealing for information following the fatal incident on the B1253, Driffield on Friday November 24.Police were called at around 3pm to reports that a red Volkswagen T-ROC and a grey Audi A6 had been involved in a collision on the B1253, at the crossroad junction of High Street and Burton Road near to Rudston.Emergency services attended however the driver of the Volkswagen, a 70-year-old woman, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Her family have been informed, police said.A man was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries, which are not thought to be life threatening at this time.Another man was taken to hospital to be treated for what are believed to be minor injuries.One man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, he remains in custody whilst enquiries continue.In a statement, Humberside Police said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, have dashcam footage from around the time it occurred, or saw the vehicles prior to the collision, to contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting 276 of 24 November.”