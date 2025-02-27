Two men have been handed prison sentences after forcing their dogs to fight a badger on farmland in Yorkshire.

Members of a rural watch scheme contacted North Yorkshire Police to report a suspicious vehicle near Melsonby in January 2023.

Officers stopped the vehicle shortly after and stopped two men in a Volvo estate car - Kenneth Kieron Wade, 29, and Stephen Thomas Rose, 39, both from Houghton-le-Spring.

Inside the vehicle, police found a muddy spade and three terrier dogs which were all injured. One was so seriously injured that it required surgery under anaesthetic.

A search nearby found a badget set had been dug up, more spades and the body of a mauled badger.

Both men attended York Magistratest Court on Monday (Feb 24) pleaded guilty to killing a badger and disturbing a sett. At an earlier hearing at York Crown Court, they also admitted causing unnecessary suffering to the dogs.

Wade was jailed for a total of two years, and banned from keeping dogs for life.

Rose also pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm to a man in Gateshead in a separate incident. He was jailed for 23 months, and banned from keeping dogs for 10 years.

The dogs were taken by North Yorkshire Police to be looked after, and have since been rehomed.

PC Hannah Lancaster, of North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Task Force, who led the investigation, said: “The injuries inflicted on the dogs and the badger during this incident were nothing short of horrifying. It’s beyond belief that anyone could stand by and watch animals suffering in this way.

A badger was found mauled to death in the area

“After a thorough investigation, it is right that Wade and Rose have been punished for their crimes – and other animals are protected from their cruelty.”

Sergeant Mark Earnshaw added: "Badger baiting is a barbaric offence, which inevitably results in terrible suffering to all the animals involved.

“There is simply no place for such abhorrent activities in North Yorkshire, and this case sends a clear message to those responsible: they will be caught by the police, and jailed by the courts.