Badger dies after being caught in snare in Yorkshire

Humberside Police said the injured badger sow was found on land off Bridlington Road in Skipsea on May 27.

The force said it was found with "deep and serious wounds" after it was caught in a "deliberately set snare".

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement said: "Given her poor emaciated state, the extent of the injuries and level of infection present, the badger had clearly suffered, trapped in the snare for a period of days.

The badger snare

"Despite the very best efforts of the Yorkshire Swan and Wildlife Rescue, the badger sadly succumbed to her injuries and did not survive.

"Badgers are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act and Protection of Badgers Act. Offences are committed when a badger is wilfully killed, injured or taken and this includes snaring."