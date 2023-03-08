Badly-decomposed body of Wakefield man may have been in the River Calder for four weeks

The badly-decomposed body of man who could have been in the River Calder for up to four weeks may have fractured his spine falling from a bridge, a coroner has said.

Tomasz Tadeuszuk was found face-down in the water in Wakefield on April 10 last year, was fully clothed and still wearing a rucksack.

An inquest into the 36-year-old’s death was held at Wakefield Coroner’s Court this week. Senior Coroner Kevin McLoughlin said his body was found snagged on a tree that was overhanging the water.

The Polish national’s phone had not been used since March 6, which Mr McLoughlin suggested may have been when he went into the water, which corresponded with the level of decomposition, although he could not say for certain.

He had fractures to his head and ribs, as well as his spine. Mr McLoughlin said: “A forensic post mortem noted injuries which were compatible from a fall from height and a heavy impact under the surface of the river.”

Toxicology tests showed Mr Tadeuszuk had used amphetamines, and it was suggested that he was “probably an alcoholic”, although very little alcohol was found in his system at the time.

Originally from Poland, he lived on his own on Plumpton Terrace in the Darnley area of the city and had no contact with his family.

Recording an open verdict, Mr McLoughlin the cause of death was cold water immersion in combination with chest and spinal injuries.

He said: “The sequence of events leading to death is uncertain, and I acknowledge I’m speculating as well as lacking in the topographical understanding of the River Calder. In the absence of a more likely sequence of events, one possible scenario that could account for the autopsy findings might include a fall from a height, such as from a bridge, possibly whilst under the influence of amphetamine, and a subsequent heavy impact the back resulting in the injuries and causing Mr Tadeuszuk to enter the water.