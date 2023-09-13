Three men have been arrested for manslaughter after a young pilot was killed in a light aircraft crash at a Yorkshire airfield.

Harvey Dunmore, 21, was described as a ‘one-man wonder’ by his employers, WF Aviation, after he died in the incident in July at Bagby Airfield, near Thirsk.

As well as an experienced pilot, he was also an engineer who worked across a number of businesses based at the airfield.

North Yorkshire Police said: “We have made three arrests in connection with the light aircraft crash which occurred on Thursday 6 July at Bagby Airfield.

Harvey Dunmore, 21, in an image released by his family

"Three men aged 37,55 and 68 were yesterday arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. The men were interviewed and have since been released under investigation.

"The investigation is led by North Yorkshire Police with support from the Civil Aviation Authority.”

There was nobody else on board Mr Dunmore’s plane when it came down in a field just before 8pm.

He began gliding at the age of 13 and his family have raised over £13,000 in his memory for a scholarship for aspiring young pilots.

WF Aviation said: “His talent was limitless and not many young lads could achieve what he had at the young age of 21.

"He was a one-man wonder who could do multiple tasks at once, applied himself with vigor and enthusiasm to anything he started, and never gave up. He was reliable, a great friend to all, and always thinking of others.

"His passion and enthusiasm for aviation was infectious. His sudden exit from the world has left a large hole in many of our lives. We will keep his memory alive in as many ways as we can.