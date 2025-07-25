Bailey Chadwick: Arrest made after Yorkshire teenager died in hit-and-run

A man in his 20s has been arrested after Yorkshire teenager Bailey Chadwick was killed in a hit-and-run.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday (Jul 20), 19-year-old Bailey Chadwick was walking home from a shift working at a pub and spending time with friends in Pateley Bridge.

Bailey died after he was hit by a vehicle some time between 1.44am and 3.10am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road was closed as police carried out a full investigation.

Bailey’s family issued a heartfelt statement via North Yorkshire Police, which said: ““We are absolutely devastated by what has happened to Bailey. We just can’t believe he will never come home again.

“Bailey was such an amazing person who loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed travelling and going on holiday with his mates. He was due to head off to Thailand this week.

“Bailey was into music and was learning to play the guitar. Going to horse racing with his friends was also one of his favourite things to do, but it was football that he really loved – he was a huge Sheffield Wednesday supporter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dayle Knights, mother of Bailey Chadwick and Daniel Horler, stepfather of Bailey Chadwick, read a statement to the media after Bailey Chadwick was killed in a hit and run on Sunday near Pateley Bridge | Rich McCarthy/PA Wire

“We will miss him more than any words can say. The only thing left that could add any sense of closure, would be for the person involved in the incident to hand themselves in or for information be provided resulting in them being spoken to by the police.”

Late on Thursday night (Jul 24) a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

On Friday morning (Jul 25) the man was currently in police custody.

Police have continued to appeal for more information or any witnesses to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please note that the public should not speculate on social media to avoid prejudicing any potential future court proceedings.

“We continue to appeal for information, if you can help, please email the Major Collision Investigation Team at [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12250133851.