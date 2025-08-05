Police investigating the fatal hit-and-run that killed 19-year-old Bailey Chadwick are trying to trace the drivers of two vehicles seen in the area at the time of the crash.

On Sunday (Jul 20), 19-year-old Bailey Chadwick was walking home from a shift working at a pub and spending time with friends in Pateley Bridge.

Bailey died after he was hit by a vehicle some time between 1.44am and 3.10am.

Police launched an investigation into the circumstances of Bailey’s death, which included looking through hours of CCTV footage.

The footage revealed two vehicles were seen passing through the village of Wilsill on the B6165 traveling west towards Pateley Bridge at 2:43am.

The vehicles then continued towards Pateley Bridge and were picked up by cameras on Ripon Road at 2:45am.

The vehicles were next picked up on CCTV as they continued onto the High Street and travelled down to turn right onto Low Wath Road at 2:46am.

Finally, one of the vehicles was then seen to return via the same route starting at Low Wath Road at 02:53hours and passing through Wilsill at 2:56am.

Police have now released images of the vehicles from the CCTV footage and are appealing for anyone with information or the drivers to come forward.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “There is currently no indication that the two vehicles have been involved in the collision, but the drivers may have seen something of relevance as we believe that they were in the area at around the same time that the collision occurred.

“If one of these vehicles belongs to you, or you know who they belong to, or can provide any information about this incident then please contact us. Please email the Major Collision Investigation Team at [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12250133851.

“Alternatively, please contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make an online report. Again, quote reference number 12250133851.

“So far, officers have arrested two people in connection with this investigation. Both have since been released as enquiries continue.