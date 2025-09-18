Balaclava-clad sex offender who tried to rape teenager jailed for 20 years

A sex offender who tried to rape a teenage girl before she bravely punched him and fought him off has been jailed for 20 years.

Ben Johnson, 38, wore a balaclava as he exposed himself, sexually assaulted and attempted to rape the girl, before she managed to escape by punching him and running away.

Johnson, of no fixed abode in the Sheffield area, attacked the girl in Tongue Gutter woods, Sheffield, on June 27, 2024.

The crime was reported to police the same day.

Officers subsequently identified Johnson, a registered sex offender who was living a 15-minute walk away from the location of the crime, as a suspect and arrested him the next day.

The victim was able to pick out Johnson as her attacker in a controlled ID process.

Johnson was interviewed twice and in both interviews gave a prepared statement denying the offences, and provided no comment to all questions.

He was charged with attempted rape of a girl under the age of 16, two counts of sexual assault, and exposure and was found guilty of all charges by a jury on July 1, 2025 following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Johnson appeared at the same court on Monday September 15 for sentencing.

He was jailed for 20 years and given an indefinite restraining order preventing him from making contact with the victim.

DC Kevin Sibley, the officer in charge of the case, said:“The teenage victim showed incredible courage throughout her ordeal, both in the immediate aftermath of the attack, and during the criminal justice proceedings.

“She was able to provide a strong positive ID of her attacker, which helped us to prove that Johnson was responsible for this sickening crime, and I commend her for her remarkable bravery.

