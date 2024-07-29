Balby Road crash: Pedestrian dies days after being hit by a car in Yorkshire
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Yorkshire.
Fredrick Finney, aged 72, was hit by a red Kia Niro as he walked on Balby Road in Doncaster on Saturday, July 20 at around 9.26pm.
He was taken to hospital but died on Wednesday, July 24.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is assisting officers with enquires.
South Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them quoting incident number 1034 of 20 July 2024.