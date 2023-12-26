Bank Street, Sheffield: Man charged with attempted murder after armed police called to 'armed fight'
South Yorkshire Police were called to Bank Street in Sheffield city centre on Friday afternoon (Dec 22) following reports of an altercation. Armed police swooped on the street following the incident.
An 18-year-old man has now been charged and is due to appear in court today (Dec 26) charged with attempted murder.
Mohammed Islam, of Fairfax Rise, has been charged with Sections 16 and 16A of the Firearms Act and attempted murder.
A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “The charges relate to our armed officers being called to a disturbance on Bank Street at 2.10pm on Friday. Islam was arrested at the scene. No one was seriously injured.
“We are keen to speak to two other men about their involvement in this incident. Enquiries are ongoing to locate them.”