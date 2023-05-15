All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
2 foxes, 4 rabbits & badger found dead: RSPCA launch investigation
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know
M25 traffic brought to a standstill after child ‘falls out of car’
Holly Willoughby 'visibly uncomfortable' for Phillip Schofield return

Barkisland accident: 20-year-old man dead and three arrested after accident which shut Calderdale road for hours on Saturday

A 20-year-old man has died in a crash which shut a road through a Calderdale village for several hours on Saturday.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 15th May 2023, 11:22 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 12:54 BST

The accident happened on Saddleworth Road in Barkisland at around 1pm, close to Barkisland Post Office and General Store.

A black Vauxhall Corsa smashed into a parked horsebox.

The 20-year-old man driving the Corsa was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on SaturdayThe crash happened on Saturday
The crash happened on Saturday
Most Popular

No other injuries were reported.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police say their enquiries suggest the car was travelling in convoy with two other vehicles when the crash happened, and three men have been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

West Yorkshire’s Major Road Collision Enquiry Team are appealing for witnesses to the collision, or what happened before, and would also be keen to hear from anyone who has footage that may assist the investigation.

Anyone who can help should contact the team on 101 or by visiting www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat . The log reference is 0791 of May 13.

The man’s death is the second on Calderdale’s roads in less than a week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A teenager – 19-year-old Felix Jackson – was killed in a crash on Burnley Road in Luddenden Foot on Sunday, May 7.

Read More
HERE