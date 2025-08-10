Barnsley crash: Cyclist dies in hit-and-run crash as 24-year-old BMW driver arrested

A man has been arrested after a cyclist died in a crash in Barnsley, police said.

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for information, witnesses and footage following the fatal crash on Pontefract Road on Friday evening.

Officers were called at 7.43pm on August 9 to reports of a collision involving a pedal cycle and a silver BMW, near the junction with Beevor Court.

The driver of the BMW failed to stop and fled the scene, with the cyclist, a 43-year-old man, treated at the roadside.

The cyclist died from his injuries and his family has been informed and are being supported by our officers.

The BMW involved in the collision has now been located and a 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and failing to stop.

He has since been bailed pending further enquiries, police confirmed.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We are now urging anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with relevant information or footage, including dashcam, CCTV or doorbell, to please get in contact with us.

“You can call us on 101, quoting incident number 913 of 8 August 2025 or report information to us online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.