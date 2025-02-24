Barnsley crash: Police appeal for information after cyclist, 33, seriously injured in crash with Jaguar

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 24th Feb 2025, 17:09 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 17:10 BST
Police are appealing for information after a cyclist was seriously injured in a crash involving a Jaguar in Barnsley.

On Saturday (Feb 22), South Yorkshire Police responded to reports of a crash involving a cyclist and a white Jaguar XE, in Barnsley.

The crash took place on Jockey Road at the junction with Coates Lane, at around 2:30pm.

The cyclist, 33, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains.

Now police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

In a statement South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are keen to hear from any witnesses to the collision that they have not yet spoken to, and anyone who may have dashcam footage prior to the collision, to understand the circumstances.

“Can you help? You can share footage directly to our online portal here - https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-witnesses-and-dashcam-footage-following-barnsley-road-traffic-collision

“All other information can be shared by reporting online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 482 of 22 February 2025.”

