Barnsley crash: Second arrest made after death of pedestrian

Police have made a further arrest after the death of a man in a Barnsley crash.

The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, died at the scene.

The driver of the Audi, a 17-year-old boy fled the scene and following enquiries was later arrested by officers on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

On Friday (19 September) at 7.41pm roads policing officers responded to Harborough Hill Road following reports a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a blue Audi A3.

He has since been released on police bail.

The car was taken from the scene of the collision.

Over the weekend police appealed to the public to help officers locate the car and secure vital evidence to the investigation.

Officers have now recovered a vehicle they believe to have been involved.

A second man, aged 20, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has since been released on police bail.

Sergeant John Taylor from the Serious Collisions Unit has praised the public for their support.

He said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal, got in touch and tried to help us find the vehicle involved.

“Our communities support does not go unnoticed and is greatly appreciated.”

Police continue to appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision or has footage of the car prior to or leaving the scene to get in touch.

If you have footage of the collision or the vehicle prior to, or fleeing the scene, share it with police on this portal.