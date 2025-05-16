A 57-year-old woman has died following a crash in Barnsley involving a Transit van and a car.

At 9:55am on Thursday (May 15), police responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash in Barnsley.

Police were called to Park Spring Road in Grimethorpe where a crash occurred involving a silver Vauxhall Zafira and a white Ford Transit van.

A 57-year-old woman travelling in the Zafira was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have informed her family who are being supported by officers.

Three men aged 41, 55, and 42, who were travelling in the van, were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not thought to be serious.

Police are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers would now like to speak to anyone who saw what happened and are particularly keen to hear from anyone with relevant dashcam footage of the incident.

“Footage can be submitted to us via this link: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-after-woman-dies-in-barnsley-collision