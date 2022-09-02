Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Jeffcock assaulted his victim at an address in the town, punching her in the face and strangling her for a prolonged period of time.

She was able to get away from Jeffcock and fled to a neighbour’s house where she called police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers arrived and traced Jeffcock to the Pogmoor area, where he was arrested.

Lee Jeffcock assaulted his victim at an address in the town, punching her in the face and strangling her for a prolonged period of time.

Police used new legislation under the Domestic Abuse Act 2021 to help convict Jeffcock.

Temporary Police Sergeant Sam Mitchell from Barnsley’s Domestic Abuse Team said: “This is the first case of non-fatal strangulation that we’ve brought before the courts and I am pleased the evidence gathered by our officers, along with the incredibly brave testimony of Jeffcock’s victim, has resulted in a successful conviction and jail sentence.

“His victim suffered significant swelling and bruising to her face in what must have been a frightening ordeal. She reported to officers that when Jeffcock was strangling her, she thought she was going to die, which must have been unimaginably scary. I am immensely grateful to her for the courage she has shown throughout our enquiries.

“I would like to thank the officers who worked on this case for their dedication and, using the new legislation available, securing a successful prosecution for the victim.”

Jeffcock appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday September 2 where he was sentenced to three years in prison.