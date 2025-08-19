Barnsley man who downed six cans of beer shot child with air rifle he had borrowed to shoot rats
At 2.16am on June 15, 2024 officers were called by the ambulance service to reports that a child had suffered an injury to their stomach, believed to be from an air rifle, in the Bolton upon Dearne area of Barnsley.
The child was taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries which were serious but not life-threatening, South Yorkshire Police said.
Officers attended and arrested Kevan Turner, 43, of Bank End Close, Barnsley, on suspicion of assault.
At his police interview on June 16, 2024, Turner claimed that he did not know how the child had been injured by the firearm, which was approximately 5ft long.
He also admitted to having drunk six cans of beer at the time of the incident and said that the air rifle was in his possession because he had borrowed it from a neighbour to shoot rats.
Turner was charged with wounding without intent and pleaded guilty to the offence at Sheffield Crown Court on June 12, 2025.
He was sentenced on Monday August 18 at the same court and jailed for three years and four months.