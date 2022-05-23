Barnsley murder: Man arrested after woman, 52, found dead at house in Monk Bretton

South Yorkshire Police said:

"Officers have launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman in Barnsley.

"Emergency services were called around 1am on May 21 to reports of a 52-year-old woman seriously injured in a property on Rotherham Road in Monk Bretton.

Rotherham Road, Monk Bretton

"Upon their arrival they found a woman with serious injuries. Despite the best efforts of police and paramedics the woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"A 54 year-old man who was at the address was arrested on suspicion of murder.

"The woman’s family has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. Formal identification will take place in the coming days.