Barnsley murder: Woman found dead in house in Monk Bretton is named as man charged

Julie Youel, 53, was found seriously injured in a property on Rotherham Road in Monk Bretton, Barnsley, after officers attended at around 1am on Saturday May 21. She died at the scene.
Darren Youel, 54, of Rotherham Road, Monk Bretton, was yesterday charged with her murder.
He remains in police custody and will appear before Sheffield Crown Court early next week.
South Yorkshire Police said: "Julie’s family is being supported by specially trained officers, and her loved ones will not be making any statements through the police at this time. They have asked that their privacy is respected during this extremely difficult period for them."