Barnsley protest: Two arrests after 'largely peaceful' protest outside Barnsley Town Hall

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 8th Aug 2024, 18:10 GMT
Two people have been arrested following a ‘largely peaceful’ protest in Yorkshire this afternoon (Aug 8).

South Yorkshire Police said two groups of people – totalling around 110 – gathered outside Barnsley Town Hall. The force said it was largely peaceful and the crowds dispersed by 2pm.

A statement said: “Today our officers have been supporting local communities across South Yorkshire and providing reassurance following the acts of violence seen on Sunday.

"Two men were arrested at the gathering. A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a banned breed and possession of a controlled drug and a 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

Barnsley Town Hall. Picture Tony JohnsonBarnsley Town Hall. Picture Tony Johnson
"Our message to all of our communities is clear – public safety will always be our priority and we are here to keep our communities safe.”

Police also arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in the town centre, but said this was unrelated to the gathering.

All three remain in custody.

