Barnsley protest: Two arrests after 'largely peaceful' protest outside Barnsley Town Hall
South Yorkshire Police said two groups of people – totalling around 110 – gathered outside Barnsley Town Hall. The force said it was largely peaceful and the crowds dispersed by 2pm.
A statement said: “Today our officers have been supporting local communities across South Yorkshire and providing reassurance following the acts of violence seen on Sunday.
"Two men were arrested at the gathering. A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a banned breed and possession of a controlled drug and a 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.
"Our message to all of our communities is clear – public safety will always be our priority and we are here to keep our communities safe.”
Police also arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in the town centre, but said this was unrelated to the gathering.
All three remain in custody.