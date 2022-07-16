The incident took place at White Thorns Drive in Batemoor, Sheffield on the evening of Friday, July 15.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed the force were called at about 7pm by a member of the public to inform them that a man had reportedly been shot.
The spokesperson added: “Yorkshire Ambulance Service attended the scene and found two victims – two men believed to be aged in their late 30s – injured with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.
"One of the men is believed to have received injuries which are life-altering, but not life-threatening.
“Anyone who witnessed the reported incident is asked to contact us to help us build a complete picture of what happened.”
You can pass information to police via their online portal via www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ or by calling 101, quoting incident number 853 of July 15.
Anyone with footage of the incident is asked to send it to [email protected]