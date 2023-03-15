Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Alan Curtis said: “I know that incidents such as these cause concern and worry for residents in the local community, and I would like to offer reassurance that this was an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to people in the community.“A scene guard remains in place, and there will be a greater police presence in the area whilst we carry out our enquiries. If you have any concerns, please speak to our officers. We would like to thank those who have already assisted with our investigation. If you have not yet spoken to us and have any information that could assist us, please contact us on 101, quoting log 29 of March 12.”