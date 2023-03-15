News you can trust since 1754
Bathurst Street, Hull murder: Six people arrested after murder probe launched in Yorkshire

Six people have been arrested in connection with a murder investigation in Yorkshire, police have confirmed.

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 15th Mar 2023, 07:11 GMT

Humberside Police were called in the early hours of Sunday morning (Mar 12) to a propert in Bathurst Street, Hull, following reports of a concern for safety of a man. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been assaulted. He was taken to hospital but later died.

The force has now arrested four people on suspicion of murder, alongside a further two people who have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All six remain in custody.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Alan Curtis said: “I know that incidents such as these cause concern and worry for residents in the local community, and I would like to offer reassurance that this was an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to people in the community.“A scene guard remains in place, and there will be a greater police presence in the area whilst we carry out our enquiries. If you have any concerns, please speak to our officers. We would like to thank those who have already assisted with our investigation. If you have not yet spoken to us and have any information that could assist us, please contact us on 101, quoting log 29 of March 12.”

A police cordon is still in place at the scene. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
